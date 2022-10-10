Dawson Devoy suspended as MK Dons host Bristol Rovers

MK Dons will be without Dawson Devoy for the League One clash with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

The young Irishman was sent off for a bad challenge during Saturday’s defeat by Shrewsbury and must serve a three-match ban.

Dons boss Liam Manning was unhappy with the performance and made two substitutions at half-time, sending on Bradley Johnson and Matt Smith for Darragh Burns and Jack Tucker.

Forward Mo Eisa (ankle) is moving closer to a return, while defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) also remains sidelined.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton could stick with the same team after they ended a lengthy winless run by beating Cambridge at the weekend.

Josh Coburn made a goalscoring full debut after recovering from a knee injury and looks set to keep his place while James Gibbons also returned following a lay-off.

Alfie Kilgour and John Marquis both missed Saturday’s game and are likely to sit out again along with Jerry Lawrence (groin), James Connolly (back), Josh Grant (knee) and Nick Anderton, who has undergone surgery on his leg after revealing this summer he has a rare form of bone cancer.

Harry Anderson could be in line for a place in the squad after resting a bruised foot.