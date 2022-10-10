Lucas Paqueta promises there is even more to come from him at West Ham

Lucas Paqueta says there is plenty more to come after his sparkling performance for West Ham in the 3-1 win over Fulham.

The Hammers’ record £50million signing wowed the London Stadium crowd with his best display since joining from Lyon in August.

The 25-year-old linked up superbly with fellow summer recruit Gianluca Scamacca and provided the assist for the Italian’s pivotal goal to make it 2-1.

Paqueta said: “I’m happy. Firstly with the performance of the team. We knew it would be a really hard game.

“We fell behind, which really changes the way you have to play, your game plan. We had to try and keep our heads and look for a way back.

“I’m happy with my performance and my assist. I’m feeling more and more comfortable, understanding my team-mates more. I believe I can only get better.

“I was really pleased with the recognition, the support, the confidence the crowd have in me. I hope that I paid it back on the pitch.”

Brazil playmaker Paqueta has one eye on next month’s World Cup but insists helping West Ham climb the table comes first.

“There’s no difficulty. This is preparation, I have to do my best for the club in order to get the call-up,” he added.

“The priority is here, to work hard, prepare myself and do my best. The World Cup will be a consequence of my work.

“Yes, I’m thinking about it, but I have to think about what I’m doing here first.”

Andreas Pereira fired Fulham into an early lead but he then fouled Craig Dawson to give away a penalty which Jarrod Bowen converted.

Paqueta then played in Scamacca for a controversial goal which stood despite a lengthy VAR review for handball, and Michail Antonio rounded off the scoring in injury time.

It was a second straight defeat for Fulham and boss Marco Silva said: “It showed that we have to keep learning and improving.

“I will keep demanding more from my players and more maturity to manage periods of the game better.”