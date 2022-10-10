What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

Champions League group stage action returns this week with six British teams looking to come out on top on matchday four.

Liverpool travel to Glasgow for their second leg with Rangers, while Celtic host RB Leipzig across town.

Manchester City fly to Copenhagen, with Chelsea paying a visit to Milan and Spurs hosting Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the British teams’ opponents have fared lately.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League title-holders played out a goalless first-leg draw with Spurs last week and sit eighth in the German Bundesliga. They are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat to VfL Bochum, but walked away with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin the week prior despite going down to 10 men in the second half. Oliver Glasner’s side dropped their first group stage meeting with Sporting 3-0 but picked up a 1-0 win over Marseille.

Rangers

The second-placed Scottish Premiership side have had a difficult run in Group A so far, dropping contests with Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool, conceding nine goals whilst scoring none. They are in solid league form, however, with three consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren which benefitted from an Antonio Colak brace.

Liverpool

The Reds might have walked away with the 2-0 first-leg win, but that scoreline bucks a potentially worrisome trend for Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have scored more than one goal just once when facing Scottish teams away in the Champions League. The FA Cup holders are looking to regroup after dropping a tough 3-2 battle to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. They have managed two wins from three group stage matches so far, taking three points from Ajax after their 4-1 loss to Napoli.

RB Leipzig

Marco Rose’s side have picked up points across both the Bundesliga and Champions League in recent outings, on Saturday splitting the points in a 1-1 domestic draw with Mainz and defeating Celtic 3-1 in their first Group F encounter, two of those goals coming through Portugal international Andre Silva. Their other two continental clashes, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, both ended in losses.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen sit seventh in the Danish Superliga table, walking away with another point on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland. They dropped their first Group G match 3-0 to Borussia Dortmund before drawing 0-0 with Sevilla on matchday two. Their Last meeting with Manchester City ended in a 5-0 loss, thanks in part to a brace from Erling Haaland.

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli’s men are in fine form in Serie A with four wins from their last five fixtures. They enter Tuesday’s contest fresh from a 2-0 win over Juventus and sit in fourth place in the domestic table, just three points off the pace of league leaders Napoli. Their Group E results so far have been a mixed bag, beginning with a 1-1 draw to RB Salzburg before beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 and falling 3-0 to Chelsea in their last outing.