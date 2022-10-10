Search

10 Oct 2022

Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton

Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 5:32 PM

England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on Friday.

It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.

Will the manager rotate the squad?

Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros. However, Alessia Russo and captain Leah Williamson have both picked up injuries and are out of the squad, forcing the manager to make alterations. It will be a good test for some of the squad players to show their worth having had limited opportunities previously.

Can England maintain their momentum?

A sold-out Wembley (the match was sold-out but the crowd was only 76,893 on the night) to host the world champions is one matter, a Tuesday night in Brighton against a team ranked 28th in the world is another. It will be interesting to see how much the fans and the players are motivated for the friendly, as they look to build on their impressive record under Wiegman.

Lucy Bronze to join the 100 club

Bronze is on the brink of her 100th England cap and could bring up the milestone on Tuesday when the European champions return to the south coast. Bronze made her England debut back in 2013 and has since racked up 99 appearances, scoring 11 goals. The right-back has often been a trailblazer, joining Lyon back in 2017 and winning three Champions Leagues with the French club, and signed for Barcelona in June.

A return to Brighton

Brighton was one of the hosts in Euro 2022, and England played their first knockout match there against Spain. The game went to extra-time, with Georgia Stanway scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. That quarter-final success was when the momentum really started to gather for the hosts following a straightforward group stage.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media