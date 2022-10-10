Search

Cheltenham Run on Peregrine’s radar

Peter Fahey’s evergreen Peregrine Run could be set for a spin around Cheltenham’s cross country course after his Chepstow triumph.

The 12-year-old recorded a 20th career victory in the Native River Handicap Chase on Saturday, carrying young rider Sam Ewing to success over the extended two-mile-seven-furlong trip.

The win was a 12th over fences for the bay, who has also won over hurdles, in a bumper and on the Flat throughout his eight-year career.

This season he has been placed twice in handicap chases, won one by three lengths at Worcester and then finished second off a career-high mark on the Flat at Down Royal last month.

“We were thrilled for him, we thought it was a great performance for a 12-year-old. The form he has been in this season has been unbelievable,” Fahey said.

“For my career, the yard and for everyone involved he’s been an extraordinary horse, he’s so consistent in the way he runs.

“For a horse, at 12, to be in the form he’s in is unbelievable. It boils down to everyone – Ber, my wife, rides him every day and looks after him.

“He’s minded in a way that’s unbelievable and what I think is great about him is the way he’s kept his form the whole way through his career.”

Good ground is crucial to the gelding, something he has had no trouble finding throughout a dry summer, and if conditions remain quick his campaign may not yet be over.

“It’s mad how much he enjoys racing, the whole key to the horse is good ground. We’ve been blessed this year with the ground, if he has it, it’s guaranteed that he’s going to put in a good run,” said Fahey.

“He only won one race last year because it happened to be very quick at Leopardstown and he just got the ground that suits him.

“We’ll see what way things are going, he might have an entry for Cheltenham at the November meeting in the banks race.

“If we thought (the ground) was going to be nice there, then that’s where he might go, it’s just an option.

“We’ve had him schooled before when we were thinking of running him at the Festival, so he’s done plenty of jumping banks. It just might be an option for him if the ground was nice in November time.”

