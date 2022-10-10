Search

10 Oct 2022

Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson determined to kick on after ‘slow start’ to season

Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson determined to kick on after ‘slow start’ to season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Nathaniel Atkinson is hoping his stunning late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Sunday can help get him back on track after a mentally testing start to the season.

The Australia international struggled to cope with a loss of form in the early months of the campaign that led to him losing his place in the starting XI.

“I’m my own harshest critic and I know my performances haven’t been up to the standard,” said the 23-year-old.

“I got brought here for a reason and the start of the season just hasn’t been good enough from me personally.

“It’s probably affected me off the pitch more than anything, but I’ve been having long chats with the assistant coaches and they’ve been getting me in a positive mindset.

“I had a bit of a slow start to the season, I came off in the first game with sickness and then Smudge (Michael Smith) came in and he’s done very well.

“Any footballer will say that they’re their harshest critic and I think it’s just when things don’t go your way you start wondering if you’re to blame.

“I tend to get in my emotions a bit outside of football as well, so it’s been good to have my girlfriend over from Australia to take my mind off it.

“Then it’s just self-reflection, looking at yourself in the mirror and asking what you can fix.

“It’s always going to be difficult away from family, but I’ve been doing that since I was 14, from Tasmania to Melbourne, so I’ve built up a bit of armour.

“Obviously moving halfway across the world is never easy, but I think I’m built for this and there’s a reason I’ve come all this way.”

Atkinson was thrilled to produce an impressive performance before scoring a stunning 94th-minute volley to secure a 2-2 draw for Hearts on Sunday.

“It wasn’t bad was it?” he said of his goal. “My left foot’s not just for standing on – sometimes!

“I thought, ‘I’ve just got to hit it’. We were chasing the game and luckily it went in, even better that it was a left foot.

“When I’ve got my chances this season I don’t think I’ve had the confidence to push on, but against Kilmarnock that confidence came back. It’s just about starting games early and with confidence and with the World Cup coming up it’s just that extra bit of motivation.

“I’m an attacking player but I also want to do my defensive duty, and I thought I did that against Kilmarnock. Coming back from the national team gave me a bit of a lift as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media