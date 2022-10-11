Celtic fined by UEFA over anti-monarchy banners at Champions League game

Celtic have been fined over “provocative” anti-monarchy banners displayed by their fans at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen’s death.
One banner spotted among the Hoops’ section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14 stated ‘F*** the crown’.
Another read ‘Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan,’ a reference to a man who broke into the Queen’s bedroom in 1982.
The Scottish champions have been fined 15,000 euros (just over £13,000) by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as “a message not fit for a sporting event (ie a provocative banner)”.
Celtic were also fined 4,250 euros (£3,733) for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.