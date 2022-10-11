Dunne eager to move on after victorious return from 10-month ban

Robbie Dunne believes it is time to “leave the past where it belongs” following his victorious return to action after serving a 10-month suspension.

The rider was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

His suspension was subsequently reduced to 10 months on appeal, leaving Dunne free to return to the saddle on Sunday, but he did not make his comeback until partnering Ernesto at Hereford on Tuesday.

Dunne steered the Ian Williams-trained runner to a neck verdict in the Black Mountain Botanicals Handicap Hurdle and although he did not offer any comment after the victory, his fiancee, Katie Barraclough, said: “Robbie just wants to let his riding do the talking.

“It has been difficult, as you can imagine. But the bonus is that he has had time with Ava-Mae (his daughter).”

Dunne later echoed those sentiments in a statement to Sky Sports Racing, in which he also apologised for an argument between himself and Frost at Southwell in September 2020, having admitted at his hearing that he had he acted in a violent or improper manner towards his fellow rider on that occasion.

He said: “It has been a horrible time for all parties involved and I am truly sorry for the unfortunate incident at Southwell. But it is time to draw a long line under it all and leave the past where it belongs.

“I just want to get on with my riding career now and support my fiance Katie, who has supported me through some traumatic times, and my lovely young daughter Ava-Mae as she is very important to both of us.

“I have to also thank everyone for their backing through this in the industry and outside of the racing bubble. They all know the real Robbie Dunne and it is not the one that has sometimes been portrayed in certain parts of the media.

“A vast number of owners and trainers up and down the country have stuck by me through what have been obviously very difficult circumstances and I will do my utmost to repay that very important support and trust.

“I want to be the best individual and jockey I possibly can be, so my riding is going to do all the talking from now on.”

Ernesto’s owner Colin Mander, who runs his horses under the Midtech banner, had earlier backed the rider.

He said: “Everybody deserves second chances in life – that is all I want to say. It’s nice to see him back and back on a winner.”

Weighing room colleague Sam Twiston-Davies was similarly happy to see Dunne make a winning return, following Frost’s own victorious comeback at Goodwood on Sunday.

He said: “Obviously it is great to see him have a winner. Everyone gets on with everyone at the end of the day. It is was nice to see Bryony have her first winner after an injury and then Robbie back from his ban.

“At the end of the day, he is a very well-liked member of the weighing room, as is Bryony, and it is nice to have them back riding winners.

“The weighing room is a different place. But at the end of the day we all have to try and work together and beat each other. A happy medium, everyone get along and have some fun along the way, and long may it continue.”