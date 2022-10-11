Search

11 Oct 2022

Peterborough into play-off places after cruising past Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 11:05 PM

Peterbrough surged into the League One play-off places by blowing away Forest Green 4-1.

The game exploded into life with three goals in the space of nine minutes during the first half.

Nathan Thompson bundled in Joe Ward’s cross from close range on the half-hour to put Posh ahead but their advantage was short-lived with Josh March expertly firing lowly Rovers level in the 35th minute.

But League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris soon had Posh back in the driving seat as he moved into double figures. The Posh skipper acrobatically volleyed a fine Dan Butler cross in the 39th minute past Forest Green keeper Luke McGee to register his 10th goal of the campaign.

Posh then took command in the second period with Ricky-Jade Jones racing onto a Clarke-Harris header to blast past McGee less than 60 seconds after the restart.

And Grant McCann’s men sealed a rise into fourth spot when they struck again in the 58th minute as Harrison Burrows pounced to open his account for the season after McGee made a mess of dealing with a Jones drive.

