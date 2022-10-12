Search

12 Oct 2022

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall set for spell out after hamstring surgery

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall set for spell out after hamstring surgery

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 2:01 PM

Bristol’s England scrum-half Harry Randall has been ruled out of contention for the autumn Tests after undergoing surgery on a torn hamstring.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said that Randall will be sidelined for between three and four months.

He was hurt during Bristol’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter, when the Chiefs racked up 50 points at Ashton Gate.

Randall has won six caps, but he missed out on selection for England’s summer tour of Australia, when Eddie Jones’ team claimed a 2-1 Test series victory over the Wallabies.

The 24-year-old was also not included among a 36-man England squad that took part in a recent training camp, with Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell chosen as scrum-halves.

England kick off their autumn schedule against Argentina on November 6, followed by Twickenham appointments with Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Lam said: “Harry had surgery on a hamstring tear yesterday and will be out for between three and four months.

“He did it tackling Jack Nowell and got in an awkward position. It is a loss for us, but time for Andy (Uren) and Tom (Whiteley) to step up.

“We are not looking elsewhere at the moment. We lost Harry one week last year, then Andy the next and then Tom and then two others. I hope it is not the same.

“It is frustrating for us, but all the more so for Harry. Some of the hamstring came off the bone, and he had surgery to repair it.

“I feel for him, but I have always said injuries are an opportunity to improve, and he will come back fighting fit.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media