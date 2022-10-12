Search

12 Oct 2022

Galvin passes Punchestown test with ease

Galvin passes Punchestown test with ease

Galvin repeated last season’s success in the Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase with ease at Punchestown.

Having conceded 8lb to take the Grade Three prize last season, Gordon Elliott’s crack staying chaser made light work of his four rivals under a 12lb and more disadvantage this time.

Having stalked the decent pace set by Politesse, he jumped between the mare and stablemate Run Wild Fred at the third-last, before Davy Russell’s mount drew clear between the last two fences, cruising to a five-and-a-half-length success.

Top-class performers such as Kicking King, War Of Attrition and Don Cossack have won this three-mile event in recent times and having justified odds of 11-10 at the head of the market, Paddy Power clipped the eight-year-old to 16-1 (from 20s) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in which he finished fourth to A Plus Tard in March.

Elliott said: “Davy said he jumped like a buck from fence to fence. Fitness-wise, he is probably a little bit behind where he was last year and he’ll come on for it, but it’s a nice start. He’ll head now to Down Royal probably along with Conflated.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He keeps pulling it out every year and we are lucky to have him.

“Jack (Kennedy) said Run Wild Fred would be better off in a big handicap, but that will leave him spot on.

“He fell last time in the National and was a bit careful over the first four or five. He’ll go for a good handicap chase.”

