Nottingham double helps Boughey celebrate century for the year

George Boughey brought up 100 winners for the year when Mr Alan obliged for the Classic-winning handler at Nottingham.

The Saffron House Stables trainer started the day on 98 winners, but having moved one away from a century when Al Dasim obliged at Wolverhampton, he soon went to three figures when the Andrea Atzeni-ridden three-year-old Mr Alan held on gamely in the closing stages to take the Watch Irish Racing On Racingtv Handicap.

It is the first time Boughey has reached 100 winners in his fledgling training career, and it is fitting he has reached the landmark in the same year he registered his first Classic success with Cachet and a Royal Ascot double at the summer showcase.

For good measure California Gem quickly made it 101 for Boughey, in the same colours of Amo Racing.

“It’s been great. It’s been a long year and lots of people have worked really hard and it is nice to do it a treble with three nice horses for next year as well. They did it well and long may it continue,” said Boughey.

“It was a bit of a target at the beginning of the year and it is nice to tick that off. We have a lot of nice horses to run moving forward.”

Mr Alan scored at odds of 15-2 and Emily Scott, racing manager for owners Amo Racing, suggested connections would not be scared to try their luck in deeper waters before the season ends.

She said: “George has always liked him and thought he was a horse who would keep developing.

“He’s not a horse that will be running around on the all-weather, but could well have another run before the end of the turf season. He ran a huge race at Royal Ascot on the wrong ground and he’s not a horse you would be scared to pitch in at a higher level.

MR ALAN gets his head in front for a well deserved success. Well done to trainer @gbougheyracing who makes it 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for the year! pic.twitter.com/xE7eby1HrJ — Amo Racing Ltd (@amoracingltd) October 12, 2022

“He’s versatile in terms of distance but dropped back to 10 furlongs at Ayr and was effective and I think this ground is the key to him. This year has been incredibly dry and today he was able to get his toe in.

“I was worrying through the race as he looked to be getting a bit keen in behind, but they got racing early and it allowed Andrea to creep into the race. He went to the right side and the right horses took him there. He didn’t want to be in front too soon, but was in front when it mattered. He’s a horse that will keep progressing and he’s going to be a really useful, fun horse for Amo.”

Ridden by Kevin Stott, California Gem struck in the Racing TV Extra Nursery Handicap that followed the victory of Mr Alan.

Second in a valuable sales race at Newmarket earlier this month, the daughter of Cable Bay was registering her second win of the season when obliging at 16-5 – a result which brought up a 240-1 treble on the day for the owners, who also struck with the exciting King Of Steel.

Scott continued: “She’s always showed enough and has progressed with racing. As you can see, she is a big frame of a thing and doesn’t look a natural two-year-old/sprinter. But she’s kept surprising us and kept improving and has picked up all her bonuses along the way. All in all, she has earnt a lot of money this year.

“She’s versatile in terms of trip and ground and she has just been great this year and we hope she’ll go on next year.”

On the treble she added: “I said to Kia (Joorabchian) we have four runners and I think I’ll go to Nottingham and Kia said ‘Oh, but Book 2 (of the sales) is still on’ and I said I thought we had a few good chances, but three was more than I thought. It’s been brilliant, really good.”

There was also a double on the day for jockey Rob Hornby who guided Entrancement (6-1) to victory in the Join Racing TV Now Nursery Handicap.

The Harry Dunlop-trained daughter of Expert Eye was opening her account at the sixth attempt, and she put that experience to use to stay on strongly for a two-and-a-quarter-length success.

“She’s not been doing a lot wrong, and Harry was keen to just keep her up to her work and make sure she doesn’t fall asleep,” said Hornby, who earlier guided Artistic Star to promising maiden victory.

“The ground was really loose around the top bend, so it was a case of keeping her organised and I hit the front way too soon. She was very lonely on testing ground, so she deserves lots of credit for finding what she did, and she’ll definitely improve and stay further.

“I think whatever she’s achieved this year is a bonus and she’s got a nice way about her, so you’d think 10 furlongs wouldn’t be out of her range.”

The consistent Fast Response (7-2) stuck his neck out when it mattered most to land the Watch On Racing TV Handicap, while David Griffiths veteran Lucky Beggar rolled back the years in the concluding Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap to land the spoils at 66-1.