13 Oct 2022

Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

England coach Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his side take on France in their second match of the World Cup on Saturday.

The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half.

Marlie Packer will return against France at openside flanker – the only change made to Middleton’s matchday squad from the opener at Eden Park.

Lark Davies remains unavailable, with Middleton saying she will be fit for the final group game against South Africa on October 23.

France have a new coaching set-up since they were beaten 36-10 by England in June, and Middleton said of the game: “France always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different. We look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.

“They’re starting from scratch because they’ve got a new coaching team in there. We haven’t beaten that coaching team as such, so it’s a new set for them but they’ve certainly got a few differences to their game that we’ve got to be aware of.

“There are things we think we can get, but things that we’ve got to be really conscious of in terms of how we go about playing.

“But to be honest, one win or 10 wins – or 10 losses – it doesn’t make any difference, this is a huge game, so our focus has been just on being the best version of us and getting our game on the field.

“We know against France it will bring up different challenges to playing other sides, but that’s what we’re setting out to do.”

Sarah Hunter will captain the side to earn her 137th cap and become the joint-highest appearance-maker for England, drawing level with Rocky Clark.

She said: “It’s something that as a player you can’t control, and for me my goal is always just to be the best version that I can be, to play for the team and get selected.

“I wanted to be put in that category with someone like Clark who has just been an absolute legend for the game, and to be alongside her now as the most-capped player is really special and it will be a really proud moment for me.”

