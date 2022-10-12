Search

13 Oct 2022

Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle

Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Rob Burrow has no regrets about playing rugby league and would not discourage his children from following in his footsteps.

The former Leeds and Great Britain scrum-half is now confined to a wheelchair and unable to perform basic functions without help as motor neurone disease takes an increasing hold of his body.

Former rugby players are 15 times more likely to suffer from MND than the average person according to a new study, but Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019, is not entirely convinced by the findings.

“It was such small sample so I cannot really comment,” Burrow told the PA news agency. “More research needs to be done.”

Burrow, who won eight Super League titles during his glittering career with the Rhinos, insists he would not change anything from his past and would be happy for children Macy (10), Maya (7) and Jackson (3) to take up rugby.

“I’d like my kids to do whatever sports they desire,” he said with the use of eye-recognition technology. “There is no evidence that anything causes MND. I think I was so unlucky that I got the disease.

“The positives outweigh the negatives. I would not be the person I am today without the experience I got from playing rugby league, the friendships and bonds and life experiences, travelling the world.”

Rob and his wife Lindsey, who cares for her husband full-time despite having to look after their three young children and holding down a job as a physiotherapist, are the subjects of BBC documentary ‘Rob Burrow: Living with MND’, which airs next Tuesday.

It is a moving and intimate account of how the family cope with the debilitating illness and yet somehow remain upbeat, with Burrow maintaining he is “not giving in, right until my last breath” as he has “too many reasons to live”.

In the heart-wrenching documentary, he says: “I’m a prisoner in my own body, that’s the way MND gets you. The lights are on but no one’s home.”

Essentially a private person, Lindsey opens up about the difficulties the family experience and, movingly, contemplates a future without her childhood sweetheart.

“I’ve watched it back and there were plenty of tears,” she said. “I cried pretty much all the way through it.

“As soon as I start talking about Rob and the children and the future, that’s where it pulls at your heart strings.

“I’m out of my comfort zone, but at the end of the day it’s not about us. The reason for doing this is to raise awareness about how brutal and cruel and devastating MND is and that it doesn’t just affect the person, it affects the whole family.

“Me doing an interview is nothing compared to what Rob and many other sufferers go through, it puts it into perspective and, if we can help one other person or raise more awareness and more funds for research, it can only be a good thing.

“It’s really tough doing those interviews, but I don’t want people to be sad. Yes it is a sad story, but there is a lot of hope in there as well, seeing the kids and just how much they love life.

“If you spin it on its head, the message I hope people will take from it is that life is for living and, despite what life throws at you, you can still have happy times and happy memories despite the heartache and the sadness.”

Arguably the star of the documentary is Macy, who describes a biography she wrote about her father as part of a school project.

“They were asked to write about someone who had inspired them and Macy chose to write about her dad,” explained Lindsey.

“It was never intended to be in the documentary, but some of the things she said really fitted in well. She almost narrated the story through it.

“It tells the story of how much she looks up to Rob and what a brilliant father figure he’s been to the children and how much they think of him.

“The children just love life and waking up on a morning and seeing the three children happy and smiling, it keeps you going.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media