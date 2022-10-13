Search

13 Oct 2022

Baaeed clashes with Adayar at Ascot in career swansong

13 Oct 2022 11:20 AM

Baaeed will face eight rivals when he has his eagerly-awaited finale in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The unbeaten William Haggas-trained superstar was last seen in the Juddmonte International at York in August and despite the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe coming under consideration, connections opted to stick to the original plan of bowing out on Qipco British Champions Day.

Leading the opposition is last year’s Derby and King George hero Adayar, who looked on particularly good terms with himself on his delayed reappearance for Charlie Appleby and William Buick at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

A fascinating sub plot to the race is the trainers’ championship, with victory for Baaeed or Adayar sure to go a long way in deciding the outcome.

Haggas also runs Dubai Honour and My Prospero, with Sir Michael Stoute represented by Bay Bridge and Roger Varian saddling the well-regarded Royal Champion.

There will be three runners from Ireland – Mac Swiney, Stone Age and Helvic Dream.

Elsewhere on what promises to be a glittering afternoon, Inspiral is the star attraction among nine in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while Trueshan has been declared for the Long Distance Cup – as has Leger winner Eldar Eldarov.

