Buick already eyeing defence of champion jockey title

William Buick already has one eye on a defence of his title next season ahead of being crowned champion jockey for the first time on Qipco British Champions Day.

The Oslo-born rider has come a long way since finishing second aboard Tiny Tim on his first ride for his then mentor Andrew Balding at Brighton 16 years ago. Bank On Benny became his first winner at Salisbury the following month and they have flowed with increasing regularity ever since.

Now aged 34, Buick is firmly established as one of the world’s leading jockeys, with 33 Group One wins in Britain – including the 2018 Derby aboard Masar and a hat-trick of St Leger triumphs – supplemented by a whole host of top-level triumphs on foreign soil.

He came tantalisingly close to the being crowned champion 12 months ago, as a titanic tussle with Oisin Murphy went right down to the final day at Ascot.

A Champions Day success aboard Creative Force in the Qipco British Champions Sprint kept his faint hopes alive, but Buick ultimately lost out by two – 153 to 151 – as Murphy lifted his third title.

“I think I was at Haydock on the Friday, it was nip and tuck and I needed a good day that day and I didn’t (have one) – I think I had one winner,” said Buick.

“I sort of knew then as you were relying on having a double on Champions Day, maybe a treble, and it probably wasn’t going to happen.

“It was disappointing, absolutely, but I still had a great season. I’m very fortunate to be employed by Godolphin and Charlie Appleby and have plenty of support from elsewhere, so I had plenty of reason to go out again this year and do it.”

What no one knew a year ago, of course, was that Murphy would subsequently banned for a total of 14 months for a combination of breaking Covid rules and failing two tests for alcohol.

Given the latter two offences occurred in 2021, Buick could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved that he does not already have one champion jockey trophy on the mantlepiece. But he instead dusted himself down and used his narrow defeat as extra motivation to ensure he would be top dog this season.

“Obviously I’m aware of everything that has been said and written. I haven’t said anything about it as it’s not for me to say. It’s for the people who regulate the sport and make the rules,” Buick added.

“I never changed my mindset. Of course getting beat last year was disappointing, but that motivated me even more for this year.”

With Murphy sidelined, in truth this year’s title race has been a formality for some time.

Buick has already bettered last year’s total, with his current tally standing at 157 winners, putting him over 60 clear of his nearest pursuer Hollie Doyle.

"When you start out you want to win The Derby and you want to become Champion Jockey" 💬 William Buick has now done both 🏆🏆 A special achievement 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ccsNKwxQAv — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) October 11, 2022

He is delighted to finally get over the line, saying: “Obviously it feels good, but it’s such a long process.

“I’ve been in front by a wide margin for some of the way, but not all of the way, so you just keep your head down and try your best to make it happen. You keep busy and don’t really think too much about it.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to do for a few years and it’s nice to be finally able to do it.

“Someone asked me ‘what would I tell a younger me about being a champion jockey?’. I think I’d say ‘why didn’t you pull your finger out any sooner!’. It means a lot.”

With a title now finally in the bag and one of the most coveted jobs in racing in his hands as first jockey to Charlie Appleby, Buick could quite easily take his foot off the gas and adopt a quality over quantity approach going forward.

But while he admits the punishing schedule required to be champion can take its toll, his appetite to pursue the crown again in 2023 is undiminished.

“This year, me and Tony Hind, my agent, said ‘let’s not mess around, let’s go flat out for as long as we can and see where it takes us’,” said Buick.

“I don’t know exactly how many weeks it was, but there was certainly quite a long period in the middle of the season where I worked seven days a week. Riding winners, and riding nice winners, is a massive help to the motivational side of it.

“Obviously Jane (wife) understands and we have a lot of good friends and family around us. Jane is great – she has been supportive from day one.

“I can’t sit here and say what will happen in the future, but it (chasing the title) is certainly something I enjoy and all being well, we’ll go for it again next year.”

It's great to see him back! 👋 Adayar cruises to the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes 🥇#ITVRacing | @DoncasterRaces | @godolphin pic.twitter.com/fx7oWMP3FS — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 8, 2022

Buick will have plenty of family and friends in attendance at Ascot, but a full celebration of his achievement will have to be put on hold as he has plenty of high-profile rides to look forward to, perhaps most notably Adayar, who faces the unbeaten Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

He said: “Getting Adayar back for the Champion Stakes is great. He has a huge task in hand, but he’s probably as exciting a horse as I’ve ridden all season.

“We’ve got two kids now – we had baby Oscar last Monday – and Thomas is four in December. We hope they’ll both be there on Saturday. My mum is coming over and my dad will be there as well.

“The family keep me grounded, for sure – I’ve been changing nappies! Family is what it’s all about.”

With the Breeders’ Cup just a couple of weeks away and further huge prizes on offer abroad before the end of the year, Buick will have little time to reflect on his success – but that appears to be just how he likes it.

“There are plenty of races I haven’t won and you can never sit down and think the job’s done because it never is,” he added.

“Racing is so global you’re expected to be on call 12 months of the year, because somewhere around the world there’s always racing – high-level, world-class competitive racing.

“Over Christmas I’ll have a quiet period and some family time. I’ll have a nice family Christmas, so I’m looking forward to that and we’ll start back in Dubai in the new year.”