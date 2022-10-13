Search

13 Oct 2022

Josh Hazlewood confident Australia will save their best form for the World Cup

13 Oct 2022

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted England have “got the wood over us” in T20s but rejected the suggestion that will have any impact in their World Cup group match.

England guaranteed a third successive T20 series win over Australia on Wednesday, with an eight-run victory at Canberra their sixth in the last seven matches between the teams in the shortest format.

While Hazlewood suspects England are one of the biggest threats to Australia’s bid to retain their World Cup crown on home soil, he is adamant recent history will have little bearing when the teams meet in their Super 12s contest on October 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Once you get to a World Cup, every game is so significant, we’re quite comfortable with where we’re at and producing a big game on the night,” Hazlewood said.

“They’ve got the wood over us in the last few series, they’re a quality outfit and I still think they’re pretty close to the benchmark with India.

“It’s a good challenge to have leading into the World Cup and playing three games against them.”

Moeen Ali echoed Hazlewood’s remarks, pointing out England have been beaten in the latter stages of global events in the last few years when they were short of their best.

Ahead of England looking to claim a 3-0 T20 series whitewash on Friday at the Manuka Oval, Moeen said: “We know under pressure in group games in the World Cup they will be completely different.

“It’s whoever turns up on the day. We know that as a team because we’ve lost in semi-finals and finals when we haven’t quite turned up.

“That’s where we want to change things and hopefully win the trophy. I don’t think it’s a mental edge on Australia.”

