Wycombe checking Dominic Gape before Peterborough game

Dominic Gape is being assessed ahead of Wycombe’s home clash with Peterborough on Saturday.

The midfielder pulled up with a muscle strain during the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at Oxford.

Gape had just returned from a lengthy Chairboys injury list also featuring Ryan Tafazolli, David Wheeler, Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson, D’Mani Mellor and Brandon Hanlan.

The victory over Oxford ended a three-game losing streak in League One for Gareth Ainsworth’s men, who are 17th in the table.

Peterborough have been making checks on midfielders Ben Thompson and Kwame Poku.

Thompson was absent for the 4-1 win over Forest Green on Tuesday due to illness.

Poku also missed the game but boss Grant McCann said that was more of a precaution, with the Ghana international having been “carrying a little bit of a problem that we need to manage”.

McCann, whose side are fourth in the table, has also revealed on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh issue.