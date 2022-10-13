Search

13 Oct 2022

Wycombe checking Dominic Gape before Peterborough game

Wycombe checking Dominic Gape before Peterborough game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:17 PM

Dominic Gape is being assessed ahead of Wycombe’s home clash with Peterborough on Saturday.

The midfielder pulled up with a muscle strain during the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at Oxford.

Gape had just returned from a lengthy Chairboys injury list also featuring Ryan Tafazolli, David Wheeler, Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson, D’Mani Mellor and Brandon Hanlan.

The victory over Oxford ended a three-game losing streak in League One for Gareth Ainsworth’s men, who are 17th in the table.

Peterborough have been making checks on midfielders Ben Thompson and Kwame Poku.

Thompson was absent for the 4-1 win over Forest Green on Tuesday due to illness.

Poku also missed the game but boss Grant McCann said that was more of a precaution, with the Ghana international having been “carrying a little bit of a problem that we need to manage”.

McCann, whose side are fourth in the table, has also revealed on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh issue.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media