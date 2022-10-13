Search

13 Oct 2022

Soumillon compensates Captain Wierzba team after Saint-Cloud incident

Soumillon compensates Captain Wierzba team after Saint-Cloud incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 3:40 PM

Christophe Soumillon “has kept his word” by reimbursing connections of Captain Wierzba, the colt who lost all chance when he elbowed and unshipped fellow jockey Rossa Ryan at Saint-Cloud.

The incident, which took place in the Prix Thomas Bryon Jockey Club de Turquie on September 30, sparked widespread condemnation of the Belgian-born rider, who received a two-month ban for his actions.

The Aga Khan Studs also terminated Soumillon’s long-standing retainer.

The spill, which took place five furlongs from the finish of the one-mile Group Three contest, saw Irishman Ryan take a nasty-looking fall which he managed to walk away from unscathed.

Soumillon finished second on the subsequently disqualified Syros, but was contrite afterwards and pledged to refund Captain Wierzba’s owners, Valmont.

On Thursday, Ralph Beckett, who trains the Night Of Thunder juvenile, announced on Twitter that Soumillon had made good on his promise.

He tweeted: “Received today from C Soumillon, to cover Captain Wierzba’s expenses for trip to Saint-Cloud.”

When questioned about the refund, he said: “I don’t really want to comment, other than to say by sending his money to cover Captain Weirzba’s expenses to Saint-Cloud, Christophe kept his word and, as far as I am concerned, that draws a line under the whole episode.”

The Kimpton hander, whose string has been in fine form of late, saddles leading Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes hope Kinross at Ascot on Saturday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media