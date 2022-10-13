Regan Slater suspended for Hull’s clash with Birmingham

Regan Slater misses out through suspension when Hull host Birmingham on Sunday.

Xavier Simons could be under consideration to replace him, along with Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Woods and Greg Docherty, after interim manager Andy Dawson talked up the Chelsea loanee’s quality and his attitude in training.

Defender Brandon Fleming played the first half of the midweek under-21 win over Peterborough for his first action of the season but is not yet ready for a first-team return.

Fellow full-back Josh Emmanuel, midfielders Harvey Vale, Adama Traore and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand and forwards Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Benjamin Tetteh and Vaughn Covil also remain sidelined.

Birmingham will be without Dion Sanderson, who like Slater picked up his fifth booking of the season last weekend.

Maxime Colin is likely to move to centre-back to cover for the Wolves loanee, with Jordan Graham and Josh Williams battling to replace Colin at right wing-back.

George Friend and Nico Gordon are nearing fitness and Harlee Dean came through the full 90 minutes on his comeback against Bristol City.

Marc Roberts, Przemyslaw Placheta and Gary Gardner miss out, with Roberts and Placheta not expected to feature before the mid-season break for the World Cup.