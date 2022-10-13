Josh Kayode in line to start again as MK Dons host Plymouth

Josh Kayode could keep his place for MK Dons as they prepare to host Plymouth.
The forward made his first league start for the club in their midweek game against Bristol Rovers and could feature against Argyle.
Dawson Devoy serves the second of a three-match suspension after receiving a red card against Shrewsbury last weekend.
Striker Mo Eisa (ankle) and defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Dons.
Plymouth will be without Dan Scarr for the trip to Stadium MK.
The defender was sent off against Accrington at the weekend and misses out through suspension.
Striker Sam Cosgrove returned to the starting XI against Stanley with a third goal in his last three games and should keep his place.
Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) are still absent.
Family members embrace at the joint funeral of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan. Photo: North West Newspix
The remains of Leona Harper (inset) are taken to St Mary's Church in Ramelton. Photo: North West Newspix
A guard of honour by members of the Defence Forces at Thursday's funeral of Martina Martin in Creeslough PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.