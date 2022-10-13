Search

13 Oct 2022

Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko set to return for Bolton

Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko set to return for Bolton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 6:41 PM

Kyle Dempsey and Amadou Bakayoko are set to return to Bolton’s squad for the visit of Barnsley.

Both players were absent from the squad beaten by Forest Green last weekend.

Midfielder Dempsey could go straight back into the team after a hip problem but Bakayoko is likely to be a substitute again as he has not started a game for over a month.

Defender Eoin Toal is unavailable after sustaining a thigh strain playing against Lincoln’s reserves in the week.

Barnsley midfielder Luke Thomas is out until February after a freak training ground accident on the eve of last weekend’s defeat at home to Exeter.

The 23-year-old broke his leg and sustained ankle ligament damage after falling awkwardly in training and has had surgery.

Forward James Norwood’s starting place could be in jeopardy after he was taken off in the first half last weekend.

The 16-year-old Fabio Jalo is unlikely to be involved despite scoring his first two senior goals in the 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy win at Doncaster on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media