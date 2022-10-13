Search

13 Oct 2022

We weren’t aggressive enough – Robbie Neilson disheartened by Fiorentina defeat

We weren’t aggressive enough – Robbie Neilson disheartened by Fiorentina defeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 10:19 PM

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reminded his players they had to compete physically with Fiorentina to save themselves from an even bigger defeat in Italy.

Neilson was unhappy with his players’ first-half approach after they shipped four goals without reply in Florence.

He got the reaction he was looking for at half-time as his side kept the score at 5-1.

After hitting a post inside 30 seconds, Stephen Humphrys netted just after the break and Hearts were much more competitive before conceding a fifth from a late penalty.

Neilson said on the Hearts website: “Definitely wasn’t happy about the first half. We started the game really well and on the front foot but we then allowed Fiorentina to get on the ball and cause us problems.

“We weren’t aggressive enough and we didn’t press them enough.

“I thought we were miles better in the second half. At half-time, we spoke about how aggressive you need to be to compete at this level. You can talk about tactical and technical stuff but you need to physically match them.”

Hearts would need a major turnaround in fortunes to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

They sit third in Group A, four points behind second-placed Fiorentina. Hearts would need to beat both RFS and Istanbul Basaksehir in their final two games and hope that Fiorentina only collect one point.

Neilson said: “I’ve said it before, but this is a learning curve for everybody. I hope the players realise that for all teams like Fiorentina are good technically – they are capable of bringing a physical edge to the game as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media