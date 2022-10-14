Search

14 Oct 2022

Haaland v Salah and north London on the up – Premier League talking points

Haaland v Salah and north London on the up – Premier League talking points

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 2:31 PM

The clash between last season’s top two is the main feature of the Premier League weekend as the big guns return from European action.

Liverpool host reigning champions Manchester City already trailing them by 13 points, although Pep Guardiola’s men sit only in second place behind early leaders Arsenal, who head for Leeds.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points surrounding the latest round of fixtures.

When Haaland met Salah

Liverpool are hopeful a corner was turned when they trounced Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, thanks in no small part to Mohamed Salah’s remarkable six-minute hat-trick. However, Sunday’s visit of Manchester City is likely to be a very different affair as the Reds look for a first Premier League win since August 31, with 20-goal Erling Haaland likely to be back among the visitors’ ranks fully rested having been given a night off in midweek.

Gunning for glory

Whatever happens at Anfield, Arsenal will remain at the top of the table if they get the better of Leeds at Elland Road earlier the same afternoon. The Gunners enhanced their blossoming credentials with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, and the omens are promising after a seventh successive victory in all competitions in Thursday night’s 1-0 Europa League success against Bodo/Glimt. They have not lost to Leeds at home or away since May 2003, winning 10 out of 12 meetings in all competitions.

Cristiano or Bruno?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started only one Premier League game all season, but reminded Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag of his enduring potency with a winner – the 700th goal of his club career – against Everton from the bench last Sunday. His 13 appearances in all competitions against this weekend’s opponents, Newcastle, have yielded eight goals. However, the fast-improving Magpies have a new hero on their hands with Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes having scored twice in last weekend’s 5-1 win over Brentford and he will hope to mark his first trip to Old Trafford with another significant contribution.

Under pressure

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard face a big weekend. The Foxes, surprise champions in 2016, lie at the foot of the table with only one win to their name all season ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Crystal Palace. Gerrard’s Villa are four places and five points better off but have tasted victory only once in their last seven, to the frustration of some fans, with Chelsea their visitors on Sunday.

Spurs ready to turn on the style?

Tottenham welcome Everton to North London on Saturday evening with questions still being asked about their style under boss Antonio Conte. Boasting a 100 per cent record in six outings on their own pitch so far this season, they have nevertheless been criticised for a perceived lack of fluidity in their play. Ominously, however, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both scored in Wednesday evening’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt to suggest Spurs may be about to click once again.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media