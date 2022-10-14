Fulham to make late decision on Aleksandar Mitrovic for Bournemouth clash

Fulham will make a late call over the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, with a further assessment on Friday evening.
Willian will be available to Fulham manager Marco Silva, but Kenny Tete and Layvin Kurzawa are out injured.
Manor Solomon is on the long-term injured list and is expected to be fit at the beginning of December.
Bournemouth’s options have been boosted by the return to fitness of Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson.
Rothwell (quad) has yet to play for the Cherries since his summer switch from Blackburn, while Pearson (ankle) has not featured since the 9-0 defeat by Liverpool at the end of August.
Skipper Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out.
Fulham provisional squad: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, James, Pereira, Kebano, Vinicious, Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo
Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Mepham, Smith, Fredericks, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Stephens, Stacey, Marcondes, Dembele, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Hill, Rothwell, Pearson, Stanislas.
Adding my own little bit of light in a moment of quiet in St Michael's Church, Creeslough. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
Local curate Fr John Duffy blesses the remains of the late Hugh Kelly on arrival at St Michael's Church, Creeslough this morning Picture: Nwnewspix
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.