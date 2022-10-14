In-form Kinross seeking champion sprint honours at Ascot

Kinross arrives at Ascot in the form of his life as he attempts to make it four wins on the bounce in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

A four-time winner heading into his five-year-old season, Ralph Beckett’s charge will have doubled that tally if claiming consecutive Group One prizes, dropping back in trip for the six-furlong sprinting showdown.

Although beaten a neck twice in his first three outings this term, his luck changed when reversing Goodwood form with Sandrine to land the City of York Stakes in August. That kick-started a three-race winning run which included victories in the Park Stakes and Group One honours in France when scoring in the Prix de la Foret.

Now he attempts to win over six furlongs for the first time in his 20-race career from a draw that will require Frankie Dettori to be at his very best. The Breeders’ Cup Mile remains Kinross’ ultimate end-of-season aim, but connections have decided to roll the dice with the son of Kingman thriving at present.

Frankie Dettori couldn't miss out on Group 1 glory on Arc weekend! Kinross wins the Group 1 Qatar Prix de la Foret for @RalphBeckett… pic.twitter.com/6bv7AWhlo9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 2, 2022

“The horse is in great shape and has probably never been better,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to owner Marc Chan.

“He’s won his last three starts and was probably a little unfortunate not to have won at Goodwood before that. The ground conditions are going to be in his favour, but he’s never won over six furlongs before, and it could depend on how the draw works out a little bit – I wouldn’t like to make too many excuses because we’ve had a great year and the horse is thriving so well.

“Obviously, the target is the Breeders’ Cup Mile, but the horse is probably at his peak right now and if horses are thriving, they should be running.”

The last time Kinross ran over this distance was in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot when eighth, beaten two and a quarter lengths. Although better over an extra furlong, connections hope conditions can play to his strengths this time.

McCalmont continued: “I think he could have been closer at Royal Ascot if he had the conditions he will encounter Saturday, so in theory he should be competitive on Saturday that’s for sure.

“When we went to France, we were very confident, but you wouldn’t be as confident going into this race as it is six furlongs and, clearly, he is a seven-furlong specialist. But it’s great to be running on an amazing day of racing and lucky enough to witness a horse like Baaeed bow out.”

Creative Force took home the spoils 12 months ago and the defending champion is one of two in the race for trainers’ title-seeking Charlie Appleby alongside Royal Ascot winner Naval Crown.

“They both galloped on the Rowley Mile. Last time they ran on ground that was quick enough, and I wanted them to go to the track again to enjoy themselves and know that it’s not going to be rattling quick going every time they go to the races,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

NAVAL CROWN takes the win in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at 33/1👑 pic.twitter.com/qaVi1ekBRo — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2022

“They had a lovely gallop and came out of it in great order. You can see visually that they are both in A1 condition.

“There wasn’t much between them at Ascot and then they both ran creditable races in the July Cup.

“After that Creative Force has had a break to wait for the autumn ground whereas Naval Crown went on to Haydock and that was a disappointing run there.

“How do we split them? I suppose one (Creative Force) has been there and done it on that occasion on similar ground so that is probably the edge he has over Naval Crown, but I couldn’t be happier with both of them.”

Art Power was sent off 3-1 favourite for the 2021 renewal and is high up in the betting once again following his facile victory in the Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh.

“He ran a super prep race in Ireland and he’s in top form, said trainer Tim Easterby.

“It’s not imperative but he likes a bit of juice in the ground, which he should get. It won’t be firm like Haydock anyway.

“I think he’ll run very well. It would be nice if he could finish in the first three and even better if he could win.”

The challenge from Yorkshire is bolstered by Richard Fahey, who saddles both Perfect Power and Middleham Park Racing’s Ventura Diamond.

Perfect Power is two from two at Ascot and a dual winner at the Royal meeting. He will be ridden for the first time by Tom Marquand and his handler is hoping ease in the ground can help the colt back to his best.

“He’s in great form, working well, and we are very happy with him,” said Fahey.

“It’s been quite quick ground for him a few times now and he just wants a bit of decent ground. He’d been on the go a long time too, having started out in the Greenham back in April, so we were keen to get a bit of a break into him and he’s come back in great order. Tom won’t have sat on him before, but good jockeys don’t need to and he’s pretty straightforward anyway.”

Aidan O’Brien has decided to drop Tenebrism back in trip sooner than envisaged.

The speedy daughter of Caravaggio started the season as 11-4 favourite for the 1000 Guineas and landed the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs earlier in the campaign, but the master of Ballydoyle believes six furlongs could be her best trip.

“She’s in good form. We were going to drop her back next year, but she came out of the last race so well and this race was there. We know she handles an ease in the ground, so we said we’d let her go.

“We always thought she was crying out for six, but we kept her the other way thinking we would go back next year. It will be interesting.”

Others to note include David Evans’ Ascot specialist Rohaan and Hugo Palmer’s hat-trick-seeking Brad The Brief as 18 go to post for this typically competitive renewal.