Search

14 Oct 2022

Martin Odegaard hails ‘winning mentality’ behind superb start to Arsenal season

Martin Odegaard hails ‘winning mentality’ behind superb start to Arsenal season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:02 PM

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed the club’s “winning mentality” after they continued their fine start to the season with a narrow Europa League victory at Bodo/Glimt.

Bukayo Saka’s fortuitous first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win in the Arctic Circle as the Gunners made it 11 victories from 12 games.

Odegaard started in his native Norway as boss Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack with one eye on Sunday’s tricky trip to Leeds.

With the World Cup truncating the club calendar, Arsenal have so far managed their squad well with only a 3-1 loss at Manchester United blotting their copy book.

Odegaard believes the mindset within the squad is behind the recent run and, despite sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, he insists no one is taking anything for granted.

“We know the quality we have and we know the mindset we have now,” he told the Evening Standard.

“Everyone is ready for every game, for every action, and that’s what we wanted today.

“It wasn’t the best game but we won, and that’s the best thing about it; the three points and our winning mentality to just win every game.

“That’s what it’s all about now, take it game by game and try to win every time we play, that’s what we want to do.

“We have to take it step by step, we’re not getting carried away, we have to stay calm and keep working hard and we’ll see.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media