Search

14 Oct 2022

St Johnstone out to banish memories of Celtic defeat at Livingston – Liam Gordon

St Johnstone out to banish memories of Celtic defeat at Livingston – Liam Gordon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 6:17 PM

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon is looking forward to the chance to banish the pain of last weekend’s agonising late loss against Celtic when the Perth side return to action against Livingston.

Saints thought they had snatched a point when Alex Mitchell equalised in the third minute of stoppage time, but Giorgos Giakoumakis bundled home the winner two minutes later.

Ahead of the trip to West Lothian, Gordon said: “I’d be lying if I said I still wasn’t hurting, but we have a game on Saturday to put it right.

“Losing a last-minute goal against anyone is difficult, but with the manner of equalising in the last minute, to lose so late on was bitterly disappointing.

“But that’s football. We have won games in the last minute before. It was disappointing, but we are ready to move on and focus on Livingston now.”

Saints had frustrated Celtic for much of the first half before Andrew Considine put through his own net.

They have now lost consecutive cinch Premiership games but previously only conceded once in three matches, with Gordon forming a solid-looking back three alongside summer signings Considine and Mitchell.

Gordon said: “The two boys who have come in have been brilliant and even with Gowser (Ryan McGowan) on the right side as well, we have real good options now.

“Alex has been brilliant ever since he came in from Millwall, a top boy on and off the pitch.

“And I don’t need to speak about Andy, we all know what he has done in his career. The way he presents himself on and off the pitch is a real testament to himself and a great person for all of us younger players to look up to.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media