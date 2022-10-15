Search

15 Oct 2022

Frank McGarvey thanks Celtic fans for support following cancer diagnosis

Frank McGarvey thanks Celtic fans for support following cancer diagnosis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 4:20 PM

Frank McGarvey was given a rousing reception when he made an emotional appearance on the Parkhead pitch before Saturday’s game between Celtic and Hibernian to thank Hoops fans for their support following his cancer diagnosis.

The former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker’s family revealed the 66-year-old’s plight on social media last week.

McGarvey and his family were guests of Celtic and he was given a huge ovation by supporters as he emerged from the tunnel with daughter Jennifer before telling fans, “I want to tell everybody at Parkhead today, I love you all.”

McGarvey played 245 times for Celtic between 1980 and 1985 and is one of only 29 players to have scored over 100 goals for the club.

His last game for Celtic was the 1985 Scottish Cup final against Dundee United, where he scored the winner in the 2-1 victory at Hampden Park.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media