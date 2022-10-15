Search

15 Oct 2022

Andy Cook continues to shine as Bradford see off Salford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:14 PM

Prolific striker Andy Cook scored his 13th goal of the season as Bradford won at promotion rivals Salford.

Bradford clinched a fourth successive away win – the first time they have done that since 1985. For Salford, it is now four games at home without a victory.

Bradford started strongly and Tyreik Wright and Cook both had chances to score before they took the lead on 13 minutes.

Centre-half Romoney Crichlow found room to push forward from halfway and slid a pass into the box where Cook converted through the legs of goalkeeper Tom King.

Salford went very close to equalising two minutes later when Ibou Touray crossed for Scotland international Callum Hendry, whose shot struck the underside of the bar and bounced down on the line.

Harry Chapman went close for Bradford at the start of the second half before Salford midfielder Ryan Watson should have done better when played through at the other end.

Chapman had another chance late on but his attempted chip was saved by King.

