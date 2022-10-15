Search

15 Oct 2022

Morgan Whittaker sets Plymouth on their way to convincing win at MK Dons

15 Oct 2022 6:28 PM

Plymouth remained top of the Sky Bet League One table after a thoroughly professional display saw them brush aside a struggling MK Dons side 4-1 at Stadium MK.

The visitors scored the opener less than 10 minutes into the game, Morgan Whittaker latching onto Matt Butcher’s through ball and, though his tame shot was straight at Jamie Cumming, the MK Dons goalkeeper could not hold onto it as it spilled over the line.

The lead was doubled on 25 minutes, Niall Ennis finishing off a neat move that involved some slick, quick passing from Finn Azaz and Whittaker.

Argyle increased their lead further eight minutes before half-time, Azaz picking up a loose ball from the home defenders before lashing home from 12 yards out.

Will Grigg got the home side back into the game four minutes after the restart, firing home past Michael Cooper after picking the ball up on the edge of the visitors’ area.

The three-goal lead was restored 10 minutes later, Azaz again latching onto a loose ball before curling past Cumming in the MK Dons goal.

