Stoke continue revival under Alex Neil with win over his former club Preston

Two expertly taken goals from Will Smallbone and Tyrese Campbell inside eight second-half minutes propelled Stoke to a wholly deserved 2-0 win at Preston.

Stoke’s win meant a successful first return to Deepdale for former Preston boss Alex Neil, who has revived hopes of a promotion challenge after taking charge of the Potters in August.

Midfielder Smallbone, on loan from Southampton, sparked joyous scenes among more than 3,000 travelling fans behind Freddie Woodman’s goal when he stroked Stoke in front after 58 minutes and Campbell was equally clinical in the 66th.

Campbell, who limped off soon after his goal, had the game’s first chance. The impressive Dujon Sterling, on loan from Chelsea, fed a low ball behind Preston’s backline but Woodman rushed out to save at Campbell’s feet.

Preston were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession, harried to distraction by an industrious away side.

They waited 23 minutes for a first opportunity, Jordan Storey’s hooked effort deflected behind. Lewis Baker blocked when Storey rose highest at the resultant corner.

Phil Jagielka, immaculate at the heart of a three-man Stoke backline, thwarted a pair of 18-yard strikes.

But Stoke attacked with greater conviction than the home team. Sterling bent beyond the far post after controlling Smallbone’s flighted left-wing delivery and Storey intervened on the cover when Dwight Gayle hesitated before shooting when clean through.

Stoke had shaded a relatively even opening half but Preston will rue two penalty decisions. Andrew Hughes stumbled with Sterling in close attendance but the contact, if any, was minimal.

The most vociferous shout came after Jagielka inadvertently handled when a ball reared sharply in the box moments before the break but a penalty would have been harsh.

Smallbone and Campbell, though, would ultimately supply the goals to earn Stoke the three points their accomplished performance deserved and continue the Neil-inspired revival.

Gayle was the architect for the first, speeding down the left and squaring for the onrushing Smallbone, who assuredly side-footed from 12 yards into the bottom-left corner. Red smoke billowed from a canister thrown onto the pitch during the away supporters’ prolonged celebrations.

Woodman did not stand a chance with Smallbone’s effort – and the Preston goalkeeper was equally helpless when Campbell exquisitely doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Baker’s pass over the top invited the electric Campbell to chase. Reaching the 18-yard line, he shifted the ball onto his left foot and placed a precision finish inside the far post.

Between the goals, Gayle, whose last goal came for Newcastle against West Brom on 12 December, 2020 – 672 days ago – glanced marginally wide from Campbell’s delivery.

With their two-goal cushion, Neil’s team assumed complete control. Woodman saved from Gayle and excellent wing-back Tarique Fosu, before Baker’s drive produced an athletic stop from the keeper.

The result sees Neil’s revitalised side leap six places to 11th, only three points outside the top six. Preston, meanwhile, slip four positions to 12th, level with Stoke on 19 points.