15 Oct 2022

Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley

15 Oct 2022 6:43 PM

Bolton extended their unbeaten run against Barnsley to 14 games but a 0-0 Sky Bet League One stalemate was small comfort for the out-of-form hosts.

Wanderers’ point was their first in three matches but Ian Evatt’s side, boasting the division’s tightest defence, again failed to score.

The home team, last beaten by their Yorkshire visitors in 1998, bossed possession but chances for both of these play-off contenders were limited.

Dion Charles saw a second-minute shot beaten away by Tykes keeper Brad Collins and Dapo Afolayan, back in the starting line-up for the first time since August, fired a free-kick over the crossbar.

Barnsley – who stay sixth, one place above the Trotters – did have the ball in the net in the first half but James Norwood was flagged offside.

Ex-Bolton midfielder Luca Connell tried an audacious long-range chip in the second half but keeper James Trafford remained as untroubled as his opposite number.

Barnsley might have snatched the points. but Norwood’s header from Nicky Cadden’s cross cleared the bar while Cadden’s stoppage-time free-kick was held by Trafford.

