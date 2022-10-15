Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate

Ten-man Northampton frustrated hosts Leyton Orient as the League Two high-flyers fought out a goalless draw at Brisbane Road.

The visitors turned in a plucky defensive effort in the second half after Ben Fox was sent off in the 48th minute for a dangerous tackle on Craig Clay.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady was booked for his protests over the decision of referee Ollie Yates.

Despite enjoying their numerical advantage, Orient were unable to break down a water-tight defence well-marshalled by Jon Guthrie and for whom goalkeeper Lee Burge was seldom extended.

The Cobblers enjoyed the better opening exchanges with Mitch Pinnock twice drawing saves from Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient made their way into the game and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Dan Happe headed a cross from Theo Archibald against the crossbar shortly before the interval.

With a man advantage, Orient dominated possession with Paul Smyth and George Moncur having efforts denied by Burge but despite much endeavour, the hosts’ final touch was often found wanting as both teams were left to settle for a point and both without a win in three matches.