Darrell Clarke hails Port Vale comeback after Forest Green draw

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke praised his side’s second-half comeback after they snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with Forest Green.

Two first-half headed goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill left Vale dumbfounded after they controlled possession.

Vale remained determined and found the net through substitute Mipo Odubeko in the 78th minute with what was their 15th attempt on goal. They then equalised through an Ellis Harrison penalty two minutes from time.

Valiants boss Clarke said: “I think over time the lads have shown a period of character.

“I don’t call the subs ‘subs’, I call them ‘game changers’, and that’s important that when they do come on they are ready to affect the game, whether that be in a positive manner or to see a game out.

“We’ve got players that can do that. Mipo comes in and scores a great goal and then that gets the team going, and then we managed to get the penalty and it’s only the keeper pulling off an excellent save at the end that stops it from being three points.

“Ellis is working very hard for the team, you can see that the lads are working very hard, and we just keep chipping away, putting crosses in the box that Ellis can get on the end of.

“It’s how you play to his strengths, that brings the best out of him.”

It is a game Vale will have been hoping to win, but – after being 2-0 down at half-time – Clarke seemed happy, adding :”We’ll take the point.”

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall viewed the game as “two points dropped”. His side squandered a clear lead and remain in the relegation zone.

He said: “I thought we played a brilliant first half, countered well, brave when we needed to be… perfect first half really.

“Second half they gambled massively and we didn’t capitalise on the counter-attack enough. They threw everything at us, which they had to do.

“I thought we weathered it really well for half an hour, but when they score they get a little bit of momentum.”

He felt the penalty which resulted in the equaliser was “harsh” and that luck was not on Rovers’ side today.

“I’ve watched the penalty back and it’s an extremely harsh penalty. We feel like luck really isn’t going for us and certainly there I think it was against us.

“The referee is saying it’s a handball, but I’ve watched it five or six times and I’m struggling to see what he’s seen.

“I’ll go and see him and find out exactly why he’s given it because that’s a big call at that stage of the game and you’ve got to be 100 per cent sure.”