Jon Brady praises 10-man Northampton for clinching point at Leyton Orient

Northampton manager Jon Brady heaped praise on his players after his side was reduced to 10 men in their goalless draw at fellow League Two high-flyers Leyton Orient.

Ben Fox was given his marching orders after 48 minutes for a foul on Orient midfielder Craig Clay and Brady was left incredulous at the decision.

“Words cannot describe that decision to be honest and it’s probably best if I leave it there, “ he said.

The sending-off changed the complexion of a game in which the teams had been evenly matched in the first-half.

Mitch Pinnock had looked a lively threat for the visitors, twice drawing saves from O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient, who had started slowly, steadily improved and came closest to breaking the deadlock just before the break when central defender Dan Happe sent his header against the crossbar.

Despite their numerical advantage and industry, Orient were unable to unhinge a Cobblers defence well-organised by Jon Guthrie to leave the visitors the happier of the two teams at the final whistle.

Within three minutes of the resumption, Fox slid into a tackle on Craig Clay and referee Ollie Yates immediately reached for the red card. Furious protests from manager Brady on the touchline led him to collect a yellow card.

From thereon, Orient enjoyed the greater possession but, apart from speculative efforts by Paul Smyth and George Moncur, the visitors were seldom troubled

“Considering the circumstances where we went down to 10 men – which was very unjust as the whole stadium could see – I am happy with the point,” Brady added.

“We look at the processes for appeal and follow it step by step but when you look back on the challenge not a single Orient player reacts.

“Foxy wins the ball and slides through and their guy just pops up because he comes underneath him and there is nothing in that but what makes it worse is the referee is three yards away.

“I want to focus on what our players did with 10 men and the way we implemented what we wanted. The way the players organised themselves, the shape, the distances from the ball. It was an unbelievable effort and attitude.

“There was no way we were going to concede today and I am absolutely proud of every single one of my players including the substitutes that came on.

“We reduced them to efforts from 30 yards. We had a great chance and countered on them at times. Mitch Pinnock forced Vigouroux into a great save and we nearly followed up with the rebound.”

The result left both teams without a win in three matches although they retain their places in the automatic promotion race places behind leaders Stevenage.

The red card decision also surprised O’s boss Richie Wellens.

“I didn’t see the red card at the time but having now seen it, I don’t think it was a sending off, “ he stated.

“It looks harsh and he went over the top a little bit but he won the ball, so if it was one of my players I would be very disappointed.

“Our supporters and bench were naturally pleased when we saw a red card but if I am honest, I didn’t think we needed it or the game to change because we more dominant and it changes everyone’s mindset because the expectation is then on us to win the game, whereas for them, they just want to hold on.

“Up until that I thought Northampton were quite positive and showed a desire to come and win the game but we just needed to show a bit more composure in the final third to get better chances to score goals.

“Overall, I am really pleased as I thought our players worked really hard.

“We started the second half well but we need to get better and move the ball quicker. If teams drop off then it’s down to us find a way.”