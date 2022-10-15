Search

15 Oct 2022

Imran Louza on target as Watford deny Norwich top spot in Championship

Imran Louza on target as Watford deny Norwich top spot in Championship

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 10:54 PM

Watford denied Norwich the chance to go top of the Championship table by beating them 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Imran Louza, who had earlier seen a penalty saved by recalled Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn, volleyed Slaven Bilic’s hosts ahead before Keinan Davis doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Josh Sargent pulled one back in the final minute of the first half but Dean Smith’s visitors are now third behind Sheffield United and new leaders Burnley. Watford moved up from 17th to 10th.

Gunn was forced into early action when Davis eluded Sam Byram on the right of the box. The former Southampton goalkeeper made a smart block at his near post.

Watford survived a penalty shout when Sargent went down under Dan Gosling’s challenge but referee Darren England pointed to the spot at the other end in the 12th minute when Liam Gibbs, caught on the wrong side, barged Ismaila Sarr over.

Louza, the midfielder facing a charge of spitting at an opponent in Watford’s previous home game against Swansea, struck the spot-kick firmly but Gunn dived to his left to save.

Louza was back in the 18th minute however to open the scoring. Sarr picked him out beyond the back post for a side-footed volley that was perfectly placed across Gunn via the turf.

Max Aarons fired a Norwich reply wide after Daniel Bachmann had parried Kieran Dowell’s long-ranger but Davis doubled Watford’s lead in the 31st minute.

Again Sarr was involved, with his ball in from the left half cleared by Andrew Omobamidele. Yaser Asprilla’s tame effort was going wide but instead went straight to Davis, who took a couple of touches for a simple finish.

Gunn denied Davis a third Watford goal with a smart save before Sargent halved the arrears in the 45th minute. Dowell’s surge forward had Hornets backpedalling and the USA forward cut in from the left of the box to fire past two challengers and beat goalkeeper Bachmann at his near post.

Isaac Hayden, the Newcastle loanee, came on for Gibbs at half-time for a Norwich debut delayed by a knee injury, with Gabriel Sara replacing Marcelino Nunez.

Sargent put the ball in the net in the 52nd minute but Teemu Pukki was offside and skipper Grant Hanley smashed a shot off the bar after Kenny McLean’s effort had been deflected behind for a corner.

Norwich were marginally the better side and Watford were forced into a change when Asprilla had to be replaced by Joao Pedro after Sara had studded his leg, with referee England taking no action.

Watford were keen for a clinching third but Gunn was able to block Ken Sema’s fierce drive – and the Hornets required last man Gosling’s intervention at the other end to stop Sargent bursting through with Pukki in support.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media