Search

16 Oct 2022

Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford

Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 12:05 AM

Dean Smith blamed a sub-standard first-half performance for Norwich’s failure to end the weekend at the Championship summit.

The Canaries would have gone above Burnley and Sheffield United had they won but instead lost 2-1 at Watford, who moved up from 17th to 10th thanks to goals in the first 31 minutes through Imran Louza and Keinan Davis.

Josh Sargent pulled one back directly before half-time but Watford held firm in an exciting second period.

“It was a big opportunity,” Smith said. “We could have gone top of the league but we have thrown that opportunity away because of the first half.

“It is very frustrating because they won too many duels, we didn’t get close enough in the first half.

“Watford deserved to win because of our first-half performance – we made it difficult for ourselves.

“Sargent got us a lifeline and we got the reaction we wanted after half-time. But that’s how we should have started the game.”

Louza’s luck initially appeared to be out when Norwich goalkeeper Gunn guessed correctly to save the midfielder’s early penalty and justify his selection ahead of Tim Krul, himself a specialist spot-kick saver.

Morocco midfielder Louza bounced back from that disappointment to volley his side ahead in the 18th minute from a cross from the excellent Ismaila Sarr, who had been bundled over by Liam Gibbs for the penalty.

“He is that kind of character – the penalty didn’t affect him,” said Watford manager Slaven Bilic of Louza. “If you want to control the game you need somebody like him, he was amazing also in his defensive work.”

Bilic was impressed with the way Louza had also shrugged off the fact that he has an FA charge for spitting at an opponent, from the previous home game against Swansea, hanging over him.

“I spoke to him and he said ‘no, I didn’t’ do it,” Bilic said. “I don’t even want to think about it.”

This was a second successive loss for Norwich, with Watford avoiding a third straight defeat. Bilic was delighted with the way his players had responded.

“The intensity was great, it was like a cup final,” he said. “We were so front-footed without the ball, with it we stretched it. Our first idea was to get the ball forward. The first half could have been three- or four-nil.

“It’s a drop in the ocean but you have to use this as your blueprint. Before (Saturday’s games) Norwich were joint top of the table.”

Smith was able to hand a belated debut at half-time to Isaac Hayden, the on-loan Newcastle midfielder, who had recovered from a pre-season knee injury.

“He felt he was ready to contribute, we were losing the physical battle in midfield and he was needed,” he said. “He’s a proper man, he can win the ball and knows how to use it.”

The decision to pick Gunn over Krul had also paid off. “It just felt right,” he said. “Over the last couple of games Tim will feel he could have done better with the goals. It is good for the culture of the team that everyone is on their toes.”

Sarr was the night’s star performer however, with Bilic switching him from his usual position on the right flank to wreak havoc on the left.

“He had good numbers on the right but sometimes you didn’t see him for 10 minutes,” the Croatian explained.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media