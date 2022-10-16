Stormbuster set to take Vertem Futurity challenge

Stormbuster is poised to make the step up to Group One company and take his chance in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding’s youngster caught the eye in defeat in his thirst three outings, finishing third to subsequent Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby on debut, before bumping into Zetland winner Flying Honours when tried at Listed level at Salisbury on his third start.

Although it took four attempts to get off the mark, it was worth the wait, and the son of Dubawi disposed of previous winners Highbank and Classic by five lengths when opening his account in a competitive Newbury conditions contest.

Stormbuster finally breaks his maiden with a runaway success in the Conditions Stakes at Newbury. Andrew Balding's consistent colt (Dubawi) holds entries in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket and the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

That performance sets the colt up perfectly for a trip to Town Moor on Saturday, where the outing will give a good indication on how he should be campaigned next season.

“He ran at Salisbury and it was a decent effort. But he came back and was a different horse, imposing in his physique as opposed to previously when he went through a growth spurt and got a bit hollow,” said David Bowe, racing manager for Stormbuster’s owner, Jeff Smith.

“But I think we saw the real McCoy for the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury. So I think it is a natural step to go to Doncaster with him and see how we get on. But whatever the situation is there I think we have a nice horse for next year to campaign at whatever level he finds himself at.”

On what distance Stormbuster’s best trip might be, Bowe added: “I think he could be a mile-and-a-quarter horse and ultimately a mile and a half maybe, I don’t know. There is a lot of stamina in the pedigree, and we will have to see, but at the moment I think stepping up in trip is the way we will be going with him rather than coming back in trip.”