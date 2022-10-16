No plans yet for Bay Bridge, but Breeders’ Cup could form part of ‘discussions’

Sir Michael Stoute is in no rush to decide on what the next step will be with Bay Bridge, but on Sunday did not appear to completely rule out the prospect of a trip to the Breeders’ Cup for the conqueror of Baaeed.

The New Bay colt – who this time last year was winning a handicap at York off a mark of 105 – looked a star in the making himself when running out a most impressive winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

He went from there to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, finishing second to State Of Rest, before picking up a knock when the beaten favourite in the Coral-Eclipse.

As he did following the Qipco Champion Stakes on Saturday, Stoute said he did not expect to beat the William Haggas-trained Baaeed at Ascot.

“We were elated, he’s a good, solid, consistent horse, but I had sympathy for William because we are great friends and I thought it would be his day,” Stoute told Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme.

“I honestly felt that we would be second, William’s horse has looked to be a machine. So, I was just hopeful. No more than that – you’d seen that horse winning in the style he had done it, so you’d have to think he would win.

“He (Bay Bridge) was very good at Sandown (Brigadier Gerard), the race didn’t quite go right for him at Royal Ascot and also the ground was fast enough. When he went back to Sandown he returned and had a little injury, a minor injury. His work at home has been very encouraging, we knew we had him right back to his best. His best weight and the way he was working. The team have done a great job with him.”

Asked about potential plans, Stoute said: “I think you’d better ring the owners! We haven’t discussed anything.

“The owners are very professional, they know the game inside out. Of course we would like to keep him, but it has to be discussed.”

On whether he could be a horse to take abroad at some stage, like former stable stars such as Pilsudski and Singspiel did to great effect, Stoute said: “He could travel, but as I say we need to determine what the owners want.”

Pressed further about the chance of the Breeders’ Cup Turf – for which the Champion Stakes is a ‘win and you’re in’ race – he said: “I’m not being difficult, but we have to have a discussion about this. It is possible, but we need to discuss what they want. It sounds boring, but I don’t know. Decisions have to be made.”

Bay Bridge was ridden by Richard Kingscote, who also did the steering on Stoute’s Desert Crown in the Derby.

“I was very pleased for him, he’s put in a lot of hard work here over the last few years,” said Stoute.

“While the Derby was easy for him, yesterday was a big day and he rode a great race.”

Desert Crown has not been seen since his Epsom triumph. Giving an update, Stoute said: “He’s getting on fine and will go back on the saddle next week.”

Speaking on Racing Debate, Kingscote told Sky Sports Racing the Freemason Lodge team had been looking forward to a big season with Bay Bridge – but like everyone else he was wary of the presence of Baaeed.

“All the way down the straight you are thinking he’ll appear because that’s what he’s done in all his other races, he’s quickened up so well. But my lad got his head down and showed a great attitude,” he said.

“He is a class act, he showed a very good level of form in the summer on quick ground and rain might have brought about a bit more in him if he’d been able to get his toe in. In three of his four runs this year he’s shown very good form, on ease in the ground and in the summer on quick ground, so I don’t think you can say it was just the ground – he’s a decent animal.

“I think this time last year we were thinking this horse would have a big year this year and it looked it again at Sandown. Obviously after his last run at Sandown he came back with a nick. As the boss said, he laid off him and he’s now got his Group One.

“Desert Crown turned up in the interim so it’s ended up a fantastic year. I bought a Ducati, (but) now the weather’s turned it’s not getting seen much.”