Search

17 Oct 2022

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:18 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.

Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, the PA news agency understands Klopp is currently free to resume touchline duties at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

The match official’s observations will determine whether no further action is required or whether a charge will be issued: should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

However, he could also face a non-standard charge if his record shows similar behaviour in the last 12 months.

In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity and/or implied bias of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Taylor’s report is also likely to include details of coin-throwing incidents after City boss Pep Guardiola complained in his post-match press conference of being targeted by fans in the Main Stand.

However, unless the incident extended to a large number of fans, it seems likely the governing body will leave Liverpool with the responsibility of identifying and sanctioning the individuals involved.

The club have launched an investigation and have threatened lifetime stadium bans and possible football banning orders.

City are also understood to be unhappy their team coach was targeted on the way home, with the windscreen damaged after an object was allegedly thrown.

In 2018, City’s coach sustained extensive damage on its journey into Anfield after bottles and other objects were thrown by fans lining the streets.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media