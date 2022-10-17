Search

17 Oct 2022

Roberto De Zerbi happy with Brighton’s striking options despite recent defeats

Roberto De Zerbi happy with Brighton’s striking options despite recent defeats

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 5:03 PM

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi insisted he is pleased with his striking options as his side prepare to host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Brighton had a promising start to the season, but have lost their last two matches – against Brentford and Tottenham – and failed to find the net in either game.

However, the manager insisted that a new striker is not required at the south coast club.

“I am happy about my strikers, I don’t want to speak about how the strikers didn’t score because I think there are 11 players who have to attack, who have to defend,” said De Zerbi.

“We win and we lose with everybody but we are sorry because in three games only one point is not right, it was not fair but we have the possibility to win tomorrow and I don’t want to stay with the head in the last game.

“Tomorrow begins (with) another match and we have to be focused only on the upcoming match.”

De Zerbi also believes his side are capable of picking up a positive result against a Forest team who currently sit rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Forest have won just one match this season, losing seven of their opening 10 games in total, but the new Brighton boss believes upsets are possible in every game in the English top flight.

“We are able to win against Brentford, against Nottingham, but the history of the Premier League is every game you can lose too,” he said.

“If you make some mistakes, for example, in Brentford we had many chances but we made a mistake and we lost the game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media