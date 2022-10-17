Blackburn captain Lewis Travis to miss Sunderland game due to suspension

Blackburn will be without skipper Lewis Travis for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Sunderland.

The midfielder collected his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and is suspended as a result, with Jake Garrett and John Buckley competing to replace him.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be assessed after limping off late in the game at the Riverside Stadium, although he was able to train on Monday.

Defender Daniel Ayala, who missed the clash with his former club through injury, will be absent once again.

Sunderland, managed by former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, have a major doubt over Lynden Gooch.

Gooch limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Wigan with a foot injury and was due to undergo a scan on Monday, but is likely to miss out.

Corry Evans is available after suspension and Mowbray otherwise expects to have much the same squad from which to choose as he did at the weekend.

Striker Ellis Simms, who has sat out the last five games with a toe injury, is stepping up his recovery, but is not yet ready to return to the squad.