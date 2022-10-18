Search

18 Oct 2022

Elliot Kear challenges Wales team-mates to make most of World Cup opportunity

Elliot Kear challenges Wales team-mates to make most of World Cup opportunity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:41 AM

Elliot Kear has challenged his Wales team-mates to make the most of an unprecedented opportunity to put their sport on the map as they prepare to kick off their Rugby League World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands.

The Bradford Bulls back is one of 13 Welsh-born players in a squad managed by the hugely-experienced John Kear – no relation – who have modest expectations of making inroads in a nation in which the rival code clearly reigns supreme.

“Having 13 Welsh-born players in the team is massive for us and it really shows how much rugby league is growing in the country,” said Kear, who made his international and Super League debut 13 years ago.

“We’ve still got a long way to go to keep up with union, but from when I started playing when I was 18, to where the sport is now, it’s grown tenfold and with opportunities like this, it can only keep going in the right direction.

“We’re playing on the biggest stage in the sport and we’re going to be in the shop window. Rugby league is now being played in schools in Wales and a lot of kids are going to get the chance to watch how we get on.”

Wales, who have not been able to replicate their surprise semi-final appearance in 2000, will name a team blending young and experience, including one of only two uncapped players in former NRL full-back Caleb Aekins.

But Kear’s men face a tough physical burden if they are to advance from the preliminary phase having been joined in Group D by Wednesday’s opponents plus Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

“They’re pretty big,” admitted Kear. “We know it’s going to be a tough group because Pacific island teams bring the usual size and physicality to the game.

“But we’re pretty big too and we’ve got some top-level players and we expect to deliver.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media