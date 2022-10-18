Search

18 Oct 2022

Bring on England – Scotland’s Mark Watt would welcome T20 World Cup battle

Bring on England – Scotland’s Mark Watt would welcome T20 World Cup battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:48 AM

Mark Watt would relish a showdown against England at Melbourne next week as Scotland’s slow left-armer insisted his side have “unfinished business” at the T20 World Cup.

Scotland are basking in the afterglow of beating two-time champions the West Indies at Hobart and a win over Ireland on Wednesday will all but guarantee their progress from their first-round group.

If Scotland miss out on top spot, the consolation in being runners-up is they would go into England’s Super 12s group and a battle of Britain would take place on October 26 at the 100,000-capacity MCG.

Watt said with a smile: “I’d love that. I didn’t know that was the case, so yeah, I’ll take second now.”

Scotland shocked many by clearing the first hurdle last year, overcoming Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman, but they lost every game at the Super 12s stage and Watt is keen to correct the record.

“I’d love to be able to replicate what we did last year and get through to the proper group stages,” he said.

“We’ve got unfinished business at this tournament. We know last year we didn’t play our best game at all. We’ve still not done that.

“Even though we’ve just beaten the West Indies, we haven’t played our best cricket yet, and we’ve got one to prove. That’s kind of the main focus just now.”

Watt, who took three for 12 against the Windies, admitted Scotland are still “buzzing” from a 42-run victory at a chilly Bellerive Oval in what was just their third T20 since last year’s World Cup.

Ireland, by contrast, must dust themselves off quickly after starting their campaign with a 31-run defeat against Zimbabwe

All-rounder George Dockrell said: “These games come so quick. You have to try and pick up as much as you can from the loss. Obviously it’s not ideal, it’s not how you want to start the competition.

“We’ve got two games over the next four days, and it’s our job to come out and give it absolutely everything, and that’s what we’ll be doing.”

Despite initially bursting on to the scene as a talented left-arm spinner, Dockrell is only called upon sporadically to bowl in T20s for Ireland these days, instead deployed as a middle-order batter.

But the 30-year-old would be happy to turn his arm over if asked, adding: “I’ll always be ready to bowl. I’ll keep chipping away in training and make sure I’m ready if a chance comes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media