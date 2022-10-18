Do Your Job primed for Old Roan return

Michael Scudamore’s Do Your Job is all set to reappear in Sunday’s Jewson St Helens Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.

The Grade Two event has been won by Kauto Star, Monet’s Garden (three times) and Frodon in the past and Scudamore’s eight-year-old looks a lively contender this year.

He was last season winning the Future Champions Novices’ Chase at the Scottish Grand National meeting.

“It is very much the plan to go to Aintree as long as they get that bit of rain that is forecast,” said Scudamore.

A big win for @richpatrick17 as Do Your Job gets the job done in the Future Champions Novices' Chase 👏pic.twitter.com/jxXXAyVnbM — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) April 2, 2022

“It was probably his best performance of the season when he won up at Ayr. These flat tracks really suit him and he has good form at Aintree over hurdles.

“The handicapper didn’t over-react to his win at Ayr and he looks to have solid hurdles and chase form, so it is not a bad mark (146) to be going into the race on.

“We’ve done plenty at home and the team have done a great job, so he should be pretty straight enough for this. He is often there or thereabouts on his first run of the season.

“If everything goes well and he puts his head in front it would be the perfect way to start this season for us, the owners and the horse.”