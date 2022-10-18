David Evans has Hong Kong aspirations for Rohaan

David Evans is hoping that Rohaan will head to Hong Kong after finishing a close-up fourth to Kinross in the British Champions Sprint on Saturday.

Winner of the Bengough Stakes over the same six furlongs at the Berkshire track on his penultimate start, Adam Kirby’s mount was far from disgraced in his bid to break his Group One duck.

Though the consistent hold-up sprinter ‘won’ his race on the far side of the track, he was ultimately beaten by the draw, finishing three lengths behind the winner.

Evans said: “It was a bit awkward really. We didn’t really know which side they were going to go and we didn’t have the pace to chase.

“Adam got there just right to beat them, but had he been drawn on Kinross’ side, while he may not have won, he’d have been second without a doubt.

“He has come back fine. He always does, touch wood.”

Winner of nine of his 28 races, the four-year-old son of Mayson could receive an invitation to race abroad over the winter, with the Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin on December 11 circled on the calendar.

Evans said: “He has an entry for Hong Kong – the entries closed today, so he is in that, but we will have to get an invite.

“So I don’t know where he will go at the moment, it is up to the owners.

“If he got an invite to Hong Kong, it would be silly not to go. We didn’t get an invite to the Breeders’ Cup.”

The trainer believes the gelding, who was placed in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last month, thrives on his racing and is already looking forward to next season.

“I don’t think anyone has seen the best of him,” added Evans. “We have got the hang of him now. He is easy to train and he stands his racing exceptionally well – he has been on the go all year.

“He doesn’t take a lot out of himself. He just travels into a race and then does his little spurt.

“He is an easy horse who has got ability. He is probably the nicest horse I’ve ever had and it is nice to have him. He will get there one day, I think.”