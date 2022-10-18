Aaron Hickey to miss Brentford’s clash with Chelsea due to ankle injury

Brentford will be without Aaron Hickey for the visit of west London rivals Chelsea.
The Scotland full-back has an ankle problem which will keep him out until after the World Cup.
Christian Norgaard is still out after an Achilles injury but he is running again. Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) are also sidelined.
Thiago Silva is a doubt for Chelsea as the Blues manage the 38-year-old carefully.
The Brazil star has not picked up an injury but could be rested by boss Graham Potter.
N’Golo Kante remains out of action with hamstring trouble, while Reece James is nursing a knee ligament injury.
Provisional Brentford squad: Raya, Mee, Ajer, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Cox, Baptiste, Dasilva, Canos, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Jorgensen.
Provisional Chelsea squad: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Sterling, Havertz, Mount, Aubameyang, Broja, Pulisic.
