Arrest made after firework explodes near Carlisle goalkeeper in match at Barrow

An individual has been arrested after a firework was thrown on to the pitch and exploded close to Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly in their 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Barrow on Tuesday night.
The dramatic incident occurred less than three minutes into the match at Holker Street as Kelly prepared to take a goal-kick, with play held up for more than 15 minutes as officials worked to ensure the safety of players, with home fans moved away from the area behind Kelly’s goal.
Kelly was uninjured and completed the match, which Barrow won with second-half goals from Josh Kay and Sam Foley.
Cumbria Police said on Twitter: “Throwing fireworks will not be tolerated by @Cumbriapolice. One male has been arrested as a result of the incident at the @PapaJohnsTrophy fixtures between @BarrowAFC and @officialcufc.”
Barrow said: “We have a zero tolerance approach for the use of pyrotechnics. Anybody found to be using such devices will be dealt with accordingly.”
