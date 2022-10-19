Search

19 Oct 2022

Fabre sights set on Classic campaign for Belbek

19 Oct 2022

Andre Fabre’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Belbek has been put away for the year and will be trained with a crack at the Qipco 2000 Guineas in mind.

Fabre had mooted the possibility of supplementing the two-year-old for Saturday’s Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

However, his win at the Arc meeting was his fifth run of the season and the master trainer feels with a Group One in the bag already that he has done enough.

“He’s done for the year, we decided he did not need to run again,” said Fabre.

“I don’t see him having any problem in staying a mile next season, he would have had no problem in staying it this season, it’s just that he has already had five runs and I don’t think he needs to run again.

“Obviously, we will run him in a prep race next spring to see if he is good enough for the English Guineas.”

Belbek was one of two surprise Group One winners on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe card for Fabre, along with Place Du Carrousel in the Prix de l’Opera.

A crack a the Breeders’ Cup was mentioned for her, but she will instead be saved for next season.

“She won’t go to the Breeders’ Cup, I’m not a fan of the course (Keeneland),” said Fabre.

“She will stay in training and be back next year. She’s very lightly raced.”

